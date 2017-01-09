Dozens have low heat after weekend weather

We had lots of rain and cold temperatures this past weekend. It caused dozens of homeowners to have problems with their AC units. Yvonne Thomas spoke to a local heating and cooling expert about how to turn up the heat in your home.

After a few days of rain and cold temperatures, Colin Stapleton says his heating and air company got dozens of calls this weekend about frozen AC units. “In the south, we don't get too much cold weather, so when a system runs longer than its used to running, it tends to break down,” said Stapleton. “The moisture in the air seems to cause a lot of issues.”



Homeowner Ben Amerson says when he heard about the cool weather his family didn't want to risk not having heat. “It's routine problems,” said Amerson. “It kind of goes along with the age and wear and tear of the house. We had already made plans prior to contact our heating and air specialist.”





Stapleton says there's plenty of checks homeowners can do to turn up the heat. “To check a unit yourself you want to make sure their filters are clean and changed regularly,” said Stapleton.



Also keep shrubs and bushes away from your unit. “If you have shrubs and debris piled up against the side of it then the ice cannot fall off and it can’t drain away from the home properly,” said Stapleton.

Another tip, Stapleton says you should keep an eye on your vent pipes to make sure they're clear.