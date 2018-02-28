Dozens of cars from 2015 Central Ga. car theft ring to be auctioned this weekend

Hundreds of vehicles line the parking lot at T. Lynn Davis auction company.

"We've cleaned them up, got them running, put batteries in them, they're ready to go," said company owner Jim Davis.

They're all up for auction this weekend, but you might be surprised to learn where some of these vehicles came from.

"These are seized vehicles from the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department," said Davis.

About two dozen of the vehicles on the lot came from a 2015 law enforcement bust.

"They were involved in an auto theft ring that they busted about two years ago," said Davis.

Three years ago, Tracy Ford was accused of stealing more than 60 vehicles from Wilkinson, Baldwin, and Putnam counties, as well as the Atlanta area.

Ford was storing the cars at his body shop and auto recovery businesses in Milledgeville and McIntyre.

Wilkinson County Sheriff Richard Chatman said the total value of those stolen vehicles was around $2 million.

Cpt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office assisted with the initial investigation and says in auto theft cases, officers complete a "very diligent search" before obtaining a court order to auction off the vehicles.

Some cars are returned to their owners or insurance companies, and the unclaimed cars are sent to auction.

According to the state prison system, Tracy Ford was convicted of more than two dozen counts of theft by receiving, and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

