Dozens participate in Cherry Blossom scavenger hunt

Dozens of people went all around downtown Macon on Sunday for the Fam-tastic Scavenger Hunt.

Groups and families raced to take pictures at various places, such as at a cherry tree.

Family Advancement Ministries hosted the event as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Caitlin Vadini, the board president of the ministry, says the money it cost to play went back to the ministry, but the event also helped bring awareness to their cause.

“We help families with children under the age of six, so you know young families who may need direct services help, some financial assistance. We offer classes. We do have a lot of Hispanic clients, so we do offer some English classes and help with citizenship,” said Vadini.

Vadini says they plan on having a scavenger hunt again next year.

