Dream Academy headed to former Macon Charter site

The Dream Academy charter school says they'll open this fall at a location in Macon's Pleasant Hill.

It's the former site of the Macon Charter Academy on Madison Street.

The Dream Academy held a news conference Tuesday to update their plans.

Last year, they were looking at a different site off Vineville Avenue.

They said they planned to enroll about 600 students.

The Dream Academy is inspired by the work of soul music legend Otis Redding and supported by his family.

They say they hope to educate and empower Macon students through a blend of music, the arts and academics.

