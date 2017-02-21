The Wilkinson County Sheriff says they're investigating two drive-by shootings from over the weekend.

Sheriff Richard Chatman says both shootings apparently targeted the same home, but he says the shooter apparently struck the wrong home the first time, then returned on another night to shoot up another.

Nobody was injured in either shooting.

The shootings took place on Asbell Road, off Highway 441 between Irwinton and McIntyre.

Chatman says they're investigating whether the shootings are connected to a series of drive-bys that have plagued Milledgeville for the past year and a half.

