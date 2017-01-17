Drive-in theater could be coming to downtown Macon

From drum circles to wall to wall of fine art, the Tubman Museum has a lot to offer.

Tuesday, the Knight Foundation announced the 144 finalists in the third annual Knight Cities Challenge, and Tubman Museum made the cut.

The challenge is a national call for ideas to make more vibrant places to live and work, and five of the finalists are in Macon.

As finalists in the Knight Foundation's Cities Challenge, they hope to bring even more to downtown Macon.

Their goal is "to make this building not only a traditional museum, but also a place where you have arts and culture taking place all the time," says Andy Ambrose, Executive Director at Tubman Museum.

The museum wants to expand its reach by transforming their back parking lot into a drive-in theater.

"I'm pretty sure the 2000s babies don't know nothing about the drive-in, so that will be a good experience for them," says David Stokes, a resident in Macon.

The Tubman sees this as a way to bring the community together and keep people in Macon, so they can see everything the town has to offer.

Ambrose says if you're on a budget, don't worry. He expects the drive-in theater will be free.

Kelcey Browner is excited for free activity for his family.

"There's nothing like having something free to drive in with the kids, and you know, it doesn't cost a thing because times are hard. You know, we haven't had a drive-thru in years, so it's definitely an improvement and I think a lot of people will definitely enjoy it," he says.

The Tubman also wants to convert its back terrace into a stage area where they could put on concerts.

"We think it could really add to the excitement and energy of downtown," says Ambrose.

But it comes at a price. $65,000 from the Knight Foundation grant would get project off the ground.

Ambrose says if they win the grant, it shouldn't take long to get everything up and running.

Some other projects in the running for Knight grants in Macon include a program to train skilled carpenters, pop-up hammocks in public places, a pop-up park in an abandoned parking garage, and a new community pool.

The winners will be announced this spring.

