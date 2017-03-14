Drive Safe, Drive Smart program hopes to prevent teen crashes

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Some young drivers got a lesson about driving smarter and safer Tuesday night.

The Drive Safe, Drive Smart program works to prevent teens from crashing on the road.

The two-day event gives teen drivers a chance to look at a mock crash and see the consequences of distracted driving.

Captain Shane Cook with Monroe County Fire Department explains why this event is so important.

"To teach them the importance of not being distracted while driving, not drinking while driving, not texting while driving, and wear your seatbelt while driving. It's little things that us as adults sometimes it seems like we can't grasp it, but if we can reach the teens and let them start while they're young," said Cook.

The class will be held again Wednesday night from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Monroe County Recreation department gym.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV