Driver blames baseball for multi-vehicle accident

A driver blames a baseball on his floorboard for causing an accident that injured three people and damaged six vehicles Friday morning on Interstate 75 north in Macon.

Deputies received the call just before 9 a.m. The wreck happened between the Hardeman Avenue exit and the I-16 split.

According to Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old John McCaughem was attempting to stop for traffic, when a baseball on his floorboard rolled under the brake pedal.





McCaughem's Jeep rear-ended two vehicles, then crossed lanes and struck two more.



Northbound traffic was reduced to one middle lane as crews worked to stabilize victims and move wrecked vehicles on both shoulders. Traffic began moving again around 9:30.

Three drivers were injured in the wreck and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, though their injuries are not considered serious.





