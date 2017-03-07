Driver hits utility pole on College Street

MACON, GA.-- - A driver is recovering after their car hit a utility pole around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an automobile accident with injury on College Street near Forsyth Street.

Deputies say a 2014 Toyota Camry, driven by 50-year-old Regina Howard, of Buford, Georgia, was going south on College Street. A vehicle came over into her lane, causing Howard to swerve and drive into a utility pole. Howard was taken to the Navicent Health Hospital for a minor injury.

No information is available on the other vehicle. College Street between Forsyth Street and Appleton Avenue was closed until Georgia Power can replace the utility pole.

(© 2017 WMAZ)