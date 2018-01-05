A truck driver was taken to the hospital after their truck overturned on I-16 Westbound Friday night.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it was a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.

Howard says the truck driver was taken to the hospital after emergency crews rescued the driver by cutting him out of the vehicle.

The driver's condition is unknown.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

