Drug task force asked 'nicely' to search homes, 9 arrests made

(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

CLEVELAND, G.A. - After searching more than a dozen homes, nine people were arrested on drug charges in White County.

Deputies received tips from people regarding illegal drug activity at different homes in Cleveland, GA. Authorities said they went to each of the homes on Monday January 22, and simply asked 'nicely to search for illegal narcotics and stolen items.'

A total of 15 homes were searched by the White County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Community Supervision and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

Five people were arrested at a home on the 800 block of West Kytle Street after authorities found 1 firearm and 1 gram of methamphetamine valued at $110. Glen Goerke, Victoria Thompson, and William Nicely were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Thompson was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Joshua Cunningham and Thomas Trammell were arrested for probation violations.

Christopher Goodsir was arrested at a home on the 100 block of Sycamore Drive after officers found 1 gram of meth, 3 codeine pills valued at $125 and recovered a stolen trailer from Hall County valued at $999. Goodsir was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule III drugs, and theft by receiving.

Johnny Bridgers was arrested at a resident on the 700 block of Partin Road. Authorities found 1 gram methamphetamine valued at $110. Bridgers was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

At a home located on the 1100 block of Black Road, Jeffrey Chastain and Amanda Anderson were arrested. Deputies found 1 gram of meth, 3 amphetamine pills, 2 grams marijuana valued at $200. Chastain and Anderson were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).

Authorities want to continue to get illegal narcotics off the streets and encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.

© 2018 WXIA-TV