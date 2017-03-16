Dublin Exchange Club hosts pancake supper

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Saint Patrick's Day Pancake Supper was put on by the Exchange Club of Dublin on Thursday night.

This is one of the many events taking place in Dublin to celebrate the holiday this weekend. The pancake supper has been going on for 52 years and is one of the largest events of the year for the Exchange Club.

The club sells about 3,000 tickets, which equals about 30,000 pancakes during the 4-hour event at Dublin Middle School each year, along with plenty of bacon, sausage, and drinks, and the money from the pancake supper all goes toward a great cause.





"And the Exchange Club, they raise money for child abuse prevention, which is a great cause and this is a great group of guys, and that's why a lot of people come out and support because tonight is not only supporting St. Patrick's, it's supporting, you know, kids that really need a chance and, you know, feel like they're cared about and loved," said Jason Keyton with the Exchange Club of Dublin.

