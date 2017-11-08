Dublin to celebrate first Veteran's Day parade

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Veterans Day is Saturday, a time set aside to honor the fighting men and women who came home, and those who didn't.

On Saturday, Georgia Military College in Dublin will host the city's first Veterans Day Parade.

Line-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the parade will start at 1 p.m. at the corner of Telfair and Highway 441.

According to the parade chairwoman, Ashley Thompson, they expect about 70 participants.

We caught up with 79-year-old David Hughes, an Army veteran, who served for more than 20 years who'll take part in the parade.

“It was exciting and interesting. I wanted to stay with it and learn as much as I could and be as good a soldier as I could be,” says Hughes.

Hughes joined the Army in 1953 right out of high school, at the age of 17.

He served as a senior medical sergeant traveling to 25 countries.

He qualified in small infantry weapons and jumped out of planes as a part of his training.

“I wanted to do it so bad that I wasn't scared. I said that I can do this, says Hughes. “'I'm Superman.'”

He says he spent 22 years in Special Forces.

“My team was involved with special operations as far as Black Jack 22 and it was a long-type 'search and destroy'-type operation,” says Hughes.

While in Vietnam, he says they were ambushed.

“They were up on top of the hill and they fired down on us, and six people were killed,” says Hughes.

Thompson says veterans like Hughes are the reason Dublin residents should show appreciation for its veterans.

“It's because of them that we have the freedoms that we have today. They need to be shown appreciation. They absolutely do. This is just a small way, not just GMC, but the whole community can give back to them,” says Thompson.

Hughes says he is going to be participating in the parade and enjoying the patriotic love.

“I'm going to try and enjoy it. I'm going to be on one of the floats,” says Hughes.

