Dublin woman offers reward to find duck killers

WMAZ 10:24 AM. EST January 10, 2017

An east Dublin woman is trying to find out who killed her paralyzed daughter's pet duck.

Dahlia Lovett made a public Facebook post on Monday about a shooting that happened on Hwy 319 that led to the death of her daughter's pet duck.

It says 'punks' in a white Ford F-150 parked on the shoulder of the highway and fired shots into the fish pond on their property -- killing the duck.

In the state of Georgia, it is illegal to shoot a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway or street without legal justification for doing so (O.C.G.A. § 16-11-103).

It is also illegal to fire on someone else's property without the permission of the property owner (O.C.G.A. § 16-11-104).

Lovett says she will keep offering rewards until the shooters are in jail.


