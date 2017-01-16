Dublin woman remembers her time with Martin Luther King Jr.

DUBLIN, GA. - It has been almost 50 years since Doctor Martin Luther King Junior passed away, but his legacy and the rights he fought for live on. A Dublin woman remembers working side-by-side with the Civil Rights leader.

Just across the street from First African Baptist Church in Dublin lies a piece of Civil Rights history, a mural that highlights Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy. It is a time Julie Driger says she remembers vividly.





"I was his what you would call a secretary that would take down notes, complete fliers that would go out to remind everybody of the march and the meetings,” recalls Driger.



She even has a photo with Dr. King to remind her of that special experience.

"I didn't even know the picture existed. I know if you looked at that picture you wouldn't think that was me, but that's me. By the way, I was at the March at Washington as well,” says Driger.



She says she was marching against the discrimination she faced during the Civil Rights Movement. Driger says during that time you had to be willing to die for what you believed in.



"One of his favorite words was, 'We are nonviolent,'” explains Driger.



She says maintaining a sense of nonviolence was always Dr. King's focus.



"He was a very, polite, social, business person. He was always business like because he had a task that the good Lord had given him that he had to accomplish and he respected that,” says Driger.



The former secretary says although discrimination in the United States has improved, she says it is not over.



"We still have a ladder to climb, but as long as we are capable of doing that and being strong and keeping our faith strong and everything, we should be very successful one day. It might not be during my term, it might not be during your term, but one day, we should be successful,” she says.

The Martin Luther King mural in Dublin is in its last phase and is expected to be completed come April. The church will also be celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. That is where Martin Luther King delivered his first speech at just 15 years old.

