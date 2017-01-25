Dublin's Housing Authority receives $205,689 in grant money

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Dublin's Housing Authority will use a federal grant to help people in town advance their education and their careers.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $32 million to public agencies nationwide.

Only five in Georgia got this award.

The Dublin Housing Authority received the same grant for a second time this year. This time, they got $205,689 to help better the community.

Executive Director, Brenda Smith, says they plan to use the money to help people get an education, receive GEDs, get counseling, and become self-sufficient.

"I think this grant will be the catalyst that helps us solve some of these issues," said Smith.

With the money, they will also offer counseling for mental health and training.

"Monies that we receive from operations, capital funds help us address certain issues. This additional money will help us work on the person in totality," said Smith.

Three years ago when the authority received the same grant, Jacquelyne Carswell, a resident, hopped on the opportunity to receive her Nursing Assistant Certification for free at Oconee Fall Line Technical College.

She was able to do this because of a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Even though I had struggles, I still kept going. I said that this is something that I'm going to do," said Carswell.

Carswell was substitute teacher for the last 9 years, but last January after finding out about a grant to The Dublin Housing Authority, she started her Certified Nursing Assistant courses.

"I wanted to go into that field because I like to help the older people," said Carswell.

After studying and passing her state board exam, Carswell can proudly hold her Nursing Assistant Certification.

