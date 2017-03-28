Duckweed USA plant in Sparta not running yet

Last February, WMAZ reported that Sparta mayor William Evans Jr., announced his partnership with Duckweed USA, a bio-fuel company.

It was supposed to be running by June 2016, but months later, operations still haven't started up.

"I was kind of wondering when it was going to actually come here," said Kenneth Cummings.

Kenneth Cummings is among the many in Sparta wondering when the Duckweed USA plant would finally come.

It seemed like a dream deal. The city of Sparta would receive a third of the profits, bringing as much as a couple million dollars a year to the city.

But they haven't seen any of that.

"We're about a year and a half behind in production in what we wanted to be doing," Evans Jr. said. "Making money for the city, cleaning up our lagoons and providing some jobs. Who can't be for that?"

Evans Jr. says apparently some people in Sparta can't.

"There was a highly contested mayoral race here in Sparta and the losing party basically had a lot of sour grapes, causing us a lot of friction," said Duckweed USA CEO Michael Rigolizzo.

Rigolizzo says some filed permit complaints with the Environmental Protection Division, and he and the mayor have gone back and forth with EPD over the last year as a result, making sure they have all their applications and permits approved to get started.

Now, Rigolizzo says once they're given the green light, they're ready to give back to the community.

"It's Sparta's time," Rigolizzo said. "They want good things for Sparta and they want this to happen and it can."

Some community members like Cummings and Deena Garner are ready for the change.

"Let's get Sparta back like it was when I was growing up," Garner said.

"Jobs in the community will boost the economy so why wouldn't you want jobs to come to the community," Cummings said. "I think it'll be really good."

Kevin Chambers with Georgia's Environmental Protection Division says Duckweed USA still has some applications to complete before operations can get up and running.

Rigolizzo says they hope to start running by late summer, early fall of this year.

This project will provide 15-20 jobs at first, and eventually the mayor says they'll be able to employ nearly 500 people.

You can visit Sparta's City Hall for an application.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV