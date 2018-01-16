An arctic cold front will sweep through Central Georgia late this evening and into the overnight hours. Behind the front, we will have the chance to see some flurries or snow showers fall in parts of North and Central Georgia. Snowfall totals look small. Big story will be the cold air on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Crawford, Monroe, Taylor, and Upson counties from 5 PM this evening (1/16/18) until 7 AM Wednesday morning (1/17/18). Half an inch of snow could create some icy conditions on roads.

For the rest of Central Georgia, the NWS has issued a special weather statement mentioning the possibility to see a dusting to as much as half an inch of snow.

High temperatures should climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with clouds increasing. Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a big dive into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

Usually in setups like this upcoming system, moisture will be the biggest issue in determining who will see snow and how much will fall. Almost all of our models are indicating the highest snowfall potential is around one inch or less. It is very possible that the system will dry up before it makes it into Central Georgia and just leave us with a few flurries and cold conditions.

Here's a look at four different models we use to predict the weather. Most of them indicate snowfall totals around a half an inch or less. European model remains the most aggressive.





If we saw one or two inches of snow, it would happen if an extra round of energy develops across our region creating enough lift to produce snow showers. A few models have hinted at it, but the timing and placement of this energy remains a question. This is the high-end potential and doesn't seem likely at this time. Granted, we can't rule it out.



Overall, expect the chance to see some flurries and maybe some bursts of snow showers that could add up to a dusting or as much as half an inch of snow in a few areas tonight. Timing will be as early as 9 PM and possible in our far southeastern counties around 9-10 am Wednesday morning.

The only issues we will watch is for the potential to see some icy conditions on the roads as temperatures drop well into the 20s overnight.

Curious about temperatures on the roads? National Weather Service has a great link for that!

Stay with 13WMAZ Weather team as the forecast could change based on the latest radar trends.



