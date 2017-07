(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2015 Getty Images)

Country legend Dwight Yoakam has announced a tour stop in Macon.

The Grammy Award winner is scheduled to play the Macon City Auditorium this fall on November 3.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV