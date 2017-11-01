Early Risers: Cleaning up the city before you wake up

13WMAZ Meterologist Hunter Williams and Advanced Disposal's Ricky Hill (Photo: WMAZ)

Every day, hardworking folks all over Central Georgia get up before the sun comes up.

They are Early Risers, hard at work while you're still snoozing.

For the next several weeks, Meteorologist Hunter Williams will introduce you to them and show us the hard work they do in the dark so your day can get off to a bright start.

This morning, we find Hunter riding around in an Advance Disposal garbage truck with operator Ricky Hill.

Q: So you are a garbage truck operator, how long have you been doing this?

A: I’ve been doing this for two years with Advanced Disposal.

Q: What time does your shift start?

A: I get up around 2:30 a.m. I do my exercise and stretch and stuff. My shift starts at 5 a.m.

Q: How long is the route itself?

A: The route is 10 hours

Q: What is the craziest thing you’ve seen while along your route?

A: Woo it’s kinda hard to say. Dogs, raccoons, possums.

Q: What makes it worth it about your job to be an early riser?

A: I love my job and I love sitting down and working.

