Early signs of spring are starting to show in Macon

As the temperatures start to warm up, the early signs of spring are beginning to show in Macon.

From rain and misty mornings to the buds on the trees, we wanted to share the beauty that's starting to peak through:

It may be warming up, but it isn't quite warm enough to do full-on spring and summer activities like swimming.

We spoke with a few Maconites about how they like to take advantage of the spring weather.

"My favorite spring activity is dropping the convertible top and riding around Macon seeing all the blooming palm trees, bradford pears and waiting on the cherry blossoms," said Paul Williams.

Arrin Bergand is a local artist who likes to create the beauty on her own in the springtime.

"This is about the time I start painting for my upcoming shows," Bergand said.

She says she and her two children also like to put her canvases out on the porch.

For Diane Young, just being in the sun is enough. She says it's energizing.

"I'm a summer baby, so I'm drawn to the sun," Young said.

The springtime also means that soon, it will be time for Central Georgia to get out and enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival.

