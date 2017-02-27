Early voting underway in Houston County

Early voting in Macon-Bibb (Photo: WMAZ)

Early voting is underway in special elections across Central Georgia.

In Houston County, there is only one question on the ballot. Voters are deciding whether to continue the county's SPLOST, that's the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Proposed projects in the new SPLOST include road improvements, upgrades to the E-911 system and the construction of a new swim complex.

Dicky Irwin is a poll worker, he came in Monday to avoid lines on election day. Irwin voted for the SPLOST. He says it allows Houston to collect tax revenue from visitors.

"By having a SPLOST, we pick up money from people coming through the county, passing through," says Irwin. "They spend money, and we get a cent for every dollar they spend."

Early voting is open now at the Houston County Extension Office in Perry.

Starting March 6th, additional early voting locations will open at the Warner Robins campus of Central Georgia Technical College and at the Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center.

Houston County Early voting runs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until March 17th.

