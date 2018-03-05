East Laurens Middle student charged after bringing airsoft gun to school

Police lights generic, file photo.

An East Laurens Middle School student was charged Monday after bringing an airsoft gun to school.

A post from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says administration was notified about an alleged weapon in a student’s possession around 10:30 a.m.

It says the student was isolated and their belongings were searched.

A toy airsoft gun was found, and the post says that although there was no immediate threat to students or faculty, law enforcement has filed charges against the student.

The post about the airsoft gun followed a post made on the agency's page earlier Monday about an increased presence of deputies in schools after 'rumors' were 'fabricated.'



