East Macon community mourns the shooting death of young father

A young father is dead after being gunned down during a home invasion in east Macon. Bibb Deputy Clay Williams says deputies were called to the Rockland apartment complex on Recreation Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A community is shaken with grief and disbelief after 25-year-old Casey Harvey was gunned down during a home invasion in front of his girlfriend and three children. “That's the girlfriend and the family that you hear in the back,” said Bibb County Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Bibb deputies say that the gunman entered into the apartment complex, claiming to be police. “No one else was injured in the incident and the suspect fled on scene before officers arrived,” said Deputy Clay Williams.

Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says at this time, they're unsure if Harvey was targeted or if the attack was random. “Anytime you see anything suspicious, give us a call and we'll check it out. That's what we're here for,” said Deputy Williams. “We'd rather you call us and it be nothing than not call us and something happens.”

So far, no one has been arrested for this killing. The only description that investigators have is that the man who entered into this home was wearing dark-colored clothing. This community is left crying out for the life they've lost and searching for answers.

Anyone with information on this case can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV