East Macon CVS employees tied up and robbed at gunpoint

CVS on Gray Highway

Three men robbed an east Macon CVS overnight and got away with an entire safe full of narcotics.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the CVS on 1271 Gray Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday.

It was reported to deputies that two men in black hoodies and pants entered the pharmacy and asked for wipes. Then, a third suspect dressed in all black walked in.

The release says all three suspects pulled out guns and forced three employees to go to the back of the pharmacy.

They then zip-tied the manager and cashier’s hands behind their backs and forced the pharmacist to open a safe with narcotics.

The release says the pharmacist was hit in the head with the butt of a handgun, and after the three suspects cleared the safe, they exited through the pharmacy’s drive-thru window.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV