East Macon hostage situation call turns out to be false

A SWAT team was dispatched to a home in the 700-block of Trinity Place around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Bibb Sheriff David Davis.

In a press conference, he said a 911 call came in from a woman who reported to them that two people were shot and there was a hostage situation.

Deputies and EMS were sent to the scene and began to attempt negotiations with people inside.

At that time, they then received a report of someone at the hospital with a gunshot wound – but that turned out to be a false report.

After not receiving a response and not seeing anyone in the home, they sent a bomb robot inside and found no one in the home.

Deputies are now trying to find the woman who called in the fabricated hostage situation.