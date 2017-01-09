East Macon hostage situation call turns out to be false

A SWAT team was dispatched to a home in the 700-block of Trinity Place around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Bibb Sheriff David Davis.
In a press conference, he said a 911 call came in from a woman who reported to them that two people were shot and there was a hostage situation.
Deputies and EMS were sent to the scene and began to attempt negotiations with people inside.
At that time, they then received a report of someone at the hospital with a gunshot wound – but that turned out to be a false report.
After not receiving a response and not seeing anyone in the home, they sent a bomb robot inside and found no one in the home.
Deputies are now trying to find the woman who called in the fabricated hostage situation.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs