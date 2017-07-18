East Macon house fire being investigated as arson

A fire that happened in east Macon Tuesday afternoon is now being investigated as an arson.

According to Macon-Bibb fire investigator Ben Gleaton, the fire began around noon Tuesday in the 2300-block of Recreation Road.

He says the fire is being investigated as an arson, but couldn’t specify how it started or if they have any leads on who started it.

He did say the home was vacant, so no one was injured.

