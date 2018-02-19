East Macon kids, community leaders come together to discuss violence

MACON - In east Macon, community leaders and teens came together Monday to talk about a different kind of threat -- school bullying.

Inidieia Davis told us how she tackled the problem in her own life and how hopes sharing her story will inspire youth facing the same situation.

Davis, 26, wants every kind of violence to end, especially in her hometown.

"I think that everybody needs to stop the violence because there is so much killing going on, like every day we wake up or every night we’re hearing gunshots," Davis said.

She's not sure how to end every problem, but she wants to start with the one that she has dealt with head on -- bullying.

"As a little girl, I was always bullied. I have a speech problem, I have trouble with my hearing, but one thing about it…I never let it bother me," Davis said.

She shared her story with children and teens who may be facing the same problems and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office urged the community to help.

"The sheriff’s department is only as good as its community. We cannot do what we need to do without you guys," said Lt. Thomas with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They want teens like the ones who spent their Presidents Day holiday at this meeting to speak-up and know they matter.

"Now I'm trying to help these young kids, and motivate these young kids about some of the things that I've been through as a child and I do not want them to be bullied," Davis said.

She believes forums like this offer the start to a solution, but more work is required to cause change.

"That is why our community has to come, so we can all sit down as one, and make this whole thing stop before it goes too far," Davis said.

Macon-Bibb NAACP president Gwenette Westbrooks said they plan on having more events like the one held Monday throughout Macon.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV