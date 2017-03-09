Eastman doctor indicted in alleged pill mill case

Dr. George Bird (Photo: Timothy Vaughn, District Attorney)

A federal grand jury in Savannah indicted an Eastman doctor in an alleged pill mill operation Wednesday.

George Bird, 58, had an office in Dodge County and a diet clinic in Laurens County.

He, along with one of his nurses Jennifer Douglas, were arrested and charged in June of 2015.

The indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, says Bird told his employees to give out various drugs and highly addictive opioids using prescription forms he pre-signed in violation of federal law.

Bird also rarely saw or examined his patients, the indictment said. He also told his employees to use printed medical notes to give the appearance patients had been examined, when they hadn't.

The indictment also said Bird and others conspired to illegally launder those proceeds by using them to pay for the operation expenses of Bird's clinics.

The alleged scheme generated more than $4.5 million in proceeds, according to the grand jury.

Bird faces a possible sentence of life without parole.

The government also wants to seize Bird's offices, home, investment properties and a money judgment of at least $4.5 million.

Around $1 million was seized from Bird at the time of his arrest, and federal agents have since seized an additional $3.9 million in various bank and investment accounts.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV