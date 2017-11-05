Eastman teen killed in ATV accident

Police lights generic, file photo.

A 14-year-old Dodge County boy died Saturday afternoon after an accident involving an ATV.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith identified the victim as Jhett Hendrix.

Smith said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100-block of Pine Bluff Road in Eastman.

Hendrix was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith says Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident. We’ve reached out to GSP for more information about the accident.

