Eastman teen missing, car found abandoned

Eastman Police issued a missing persons report for 18 year old Michael Boone.

Assistant Chief Billy Cooper says Boone was last seen in Hawkinsville at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday

He was leaving his girlfriend's house.

Cooper says Boone's vehicle, a 1999 Honda CRV, was found at 4 p.m. the next day in Dodge County abandoned on Frank P. Holder Road with no keys.

Assistant Chief Cooper says that road is mostly wooded hunting land.

Boone's family reported him missing and say it is unusual for him not to be in contact.

Cooper says Boone's cell phone is dead.

