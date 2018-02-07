Eastman woman celebrates 106th birthday

We want to wish a very Happy Birthday to Ms. Annie Mae Ross who celebrated her 106th birthday this week.

Heart of Georgia Nursing Home in Eastman says Ross is their oldest resident at ever!

She was surrounded by family and friends as the home threw her a big birthday bash.

Activity director Marilynn Brown went the extra mile going to Facebook to ask everyone to send birthday cards her way.

"She says ‘I'm not 106, I hate to tell y'all I'm not that old yet’ and some of the cards were real awesome when you opened them. It was a birthday cake and it sang a birthday song to her…she was really happy over her cards and she read every card," Brown said.

She says the cards came from all over the southeast as far as West Virginia.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV