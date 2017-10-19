Austin has Autism and Epilepsy and walks to his mailbox each day as part of his therapy.

Austin Lamb is a young boy from East Dublin who has autism and epilepsy. His family says he walks out to the mailbox every day as part of his therapy, and he loves finding something with his name on it when he checks the mail.

His family started a campaign called "Cards for Austin" and they're asking people in the community to send him cards and letters. They say since they initially put out the call for cards, envelopes addressed to Austin flood their mailbox almost every day. They say they are completely shocked and overwhelmed with the response and love seeing the joy it brings to Austin. His family says Austin no longer thinks of walking to the mailbox as a chore; he looks forward to it every morning.

If you would like to send a card to Austin his address is:

Austin Lamb

1570 Buddy Johnson Road

East Dublin, GA 31027

© 2017 WMAZ-TV