Eatonton man arrested after high-speed bus chase

Michael Freeman (Photo: Custom)

An Eatonton man continues to sit in jail after authorities say he stole a bus resulting in a chase.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said it happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Scuffleboro Road near Lake Sinclair.

Sills said 63-year-old Michael Freeman was smoking on the bus, when the driver told him to stop.

Freeman then took the keys from the driver and assaulted him.

When another passenger tried to intervene, Sills said Freeman attacked that person before driving the bus away.

Sills said deputies tried to stop him about two miles away, but he continued to speed intentionally on the wrong side of the road hitting other cars.

Deputies punctured one tire by putting down stop sticks, but Freeman continued to drive off up to 95 miles per hour with one flat tire.

Freeman finally stopped after deputies rammed and pinned the bus.

Sills said he tried to resist arrest, but was pepper sprayed.

Freeman is charged with battery, high jacking a motor vehicle, being a habitual violator, driving under the influence and aggravated assault.

Sills said Freeman will likely face more charges in Putnam and Hancock counties.

