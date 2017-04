(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Eddie Rowland is the unofficial winner of the Monroe County District 2 Commissioner seat. He received 652 votes, while his opponent, Chris Ham, received 645 votes.

The results will be declared official at the end of the week.

Chris Ham can request a recount if he wants to before they declare the vote official, but there won’t be one if he doesn’t request one.

