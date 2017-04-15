Egg hunts help Central Ga. kids shell-ebrate Easter

Easter weekend is finally here and eggs were hidden all over Central Georgia for some Easter fun on Saturday.

Mighty Rock hosted their annual Easter egg hunt at Central City Park.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people from all over Macon came to the newly renovated park to search for eggs and fill up their baskets.

And over in Warner Robins, Green Acres Baptist Church had their Easter egg hunt too.

Dozens came out to the church's property for an afternoon filled with food, games, inflatables, live music, and of course...candy.

Pastor Brian Gunningham says they host this event every year and they always have a good turnout, but it's not just an opportunity to fill up your Easter basket. It's an opportunity to teach others what Easter is all about.

"We're here celebrating with families, just sharing that good news, and to let the community know that Jesus loves them and loves this community. Not just Warner Robins, but this middle Georgia area, this state and really just everyone in the world,” said Gunningham.

