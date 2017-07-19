Elderly Crawford Co. man hit, killed by pick-up truck

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Crawford County man was hit and killed by a pick-up truck while taking out the trash Tuesday afternoon.

Corporal David Bullock with Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Avera Road around 3:45 p.m.

He says 79-year-old Gerald Wood was standing across from his home, taking the trash out.

Bullock says a witness told troopers while the man was maneuvering the trash can, he was partially leaning out in the roadway, and that is when he was hit by 58-year-old George Westberry.

Wood was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bullock says they are still investigating the accident, and, at this point, Westberry has not been charged.

