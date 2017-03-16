Elderly woman killed in wreck on Shurling Drive

MACON - A two-car wreck in east Macon claimed the life of one woman Thursday night.

According to Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff's office, emergency crews responded to a wreck on Shurling Drive just after 8 p.m. Deputy Williams says 85-year-old Mary Wilson King was driving a Mazda 3 and crossed Shurling Drive coming from Walnut Creek Road toward Harvey's Supermarket. King's car collided with an International 4300 truck driven by 33-year-old George Willis of Macon. Willis was headed east on Shurling Drive.

King was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead. Police have notified King's family.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV