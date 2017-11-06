Election Day in Central Georgia: What you need to know

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

Tuesday is Election Day, and there are several big races happening across Central Georgia, including mayoral races and decisions about SPLOST funds.

Advance voting has been going on for a few weeks now, but Tuesday is "the big day."

Polls will open at 7 a.m. across Central Georgia.

Mayoral races will be held in Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Fort Valley, Gordon, Roberta, Gray, and McRae-Helena.

In Warner Robins, Joe Musselwhite, and former mayor, Chuck Shaheen, qualified to challenge incumbent, Randy Toms, who is seeking a second term.

There are also two city council posts up for grabs.

In Gordon, Kenneth Turner, is challenging Mayor Mary Ann Whipple-Lue, who is also seeking a second term. In 2013, Whipple-Lue beat Turner by 40 votes.

Six candidates are also running for three city council seats.

In Fort Valley, three people are challenging Mayor Barbara Williams, who's seeking a second term. They are Jo Ann Dankel, Ralph Davis, and Jamie Johnson.

Three Central Georgia counties are voting on SPLOST measures. Twiggs County's tax is to support education, Putnam County's is for transportation projects, and Wilcox County's is for general capital projects.

Monroe County has two special elections to fill vacancies on the county commission and board of education.

And it in the city of Butler, in Taylor County, voters will decide whether or not to allow the sale of distilled spirits.

Don't forget that you need to bring your driver's license, and another form of government issued photo identification, like a passport, in order to cast your ballot.

Polls close at 7 p.m., but as long as you are in line by then, you will be allowed to vote.

