Electrical fire leaves train stuck on tracks in Byron

Courtesy: Byrone Fire Department, Facebook

BYRON - A Norfolk Southern train is stuck on a railroad track an causing traffic delays in Byron's downtown area.

According to a Facebook post from the Byron Fire Department, an electrical fire is to blame for causing problems with the train. The fire department says the train is stuck at the Boy Scout Road rail crossing near Main Street and Heritage Street.

The fire is out, but the roadway will be closed for a few hours until Norfolk Southern maintenance arrives to get the train moving.

