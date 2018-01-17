EMA crews work to protect drivers from icy roads

Snow truck being loaded with salt and sand.

MACON - Even though the snow has stopped, Marvin Land with Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said there are still some slick spots out there.

Snow truck drivers were on the road all day Wednesday making sure to keep the roads safe for anyone who may be driving.

Land and his team have been up for awhile preparing for the snow. "We came in at midnight, we spent the night monitoring until we started getting icing, which was around 6 a.m. this morning, and then we started salting the bridges through out Macon-Bibb county," said Land.

Macon-Bibb County has 98 tons of de-icing solution, which is a mix of rock salt and pea gravel. The salt helps de-ice the road and the sand helps vehicles gain traction while driving.

Land warns that the road conditions are, "very slick, because our first challenge is to catch all the bridges, because we have 84 bridges through Macon-Bibb County, but in that timeframe, we still had roads freezing over." Land said they are still receiving some reports of icy roads.

"We have gotten to all the bridges and treated them. We are answering to some complaints on icing problems, mainly in the shaded area where the sun has not hit yet, so there is still some icing that we are treating," Land said.

EMA will be treating the roads Wednesday night into Thursday. They are asking the public to please stay off the road, and if you are on the road to make sure you allow enough space for salt trucks to safely salt the road.

