Emergency crews out in hard-hit Wilcox County

One of the hardest hit areas during Sunday's storms was Wilcox County.

Emergency crews were out working during the night trying to get downed power lines off the roads, trees off of houses and out of the roadways.

EMA Director Larry Brown says he knows of 5 people right now who had their homes completely destroyed in the storms, but he says that number may change once they assess the damage Monday morning in the daylight.

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers says Mount Olive Road, Kremer Road, and American Legion Road were some neighborhoods that got a lot of property damage.

For now, the majority of Wilcox County remains without power, but Georgia Power crews are in the area working to restore power to residents.

"Several different other agencies are out here helping us -- GSP, DNR, Dooly County, we had some Twiggs County Deputies show up," Sheriff Robert Rodgers said. "We had a lot of help very quickly.

Brown says, thankfully, they haven't received any reports of any injuries, but there is still a lot of damage to clean up in the Wilcox areas.

Your photos: Severe weather in Central Ga. (1-22-17)

"We've got several homes that were destroyed and even my own, there's some damage around it," EMA Director Larry Brown said. "But in the morning once everything clears up and the daylight gets here, we'll have a better count and hopefully good results that nobody has gotten hurt."

There are several shelters available in Wilcox for those in need:

City Hall

410 Stephens St.

Rochelle, GA 31079

Ferguson Brothers Funeral Home

897 Railroad Ave.

Rochelle, GA 31079

Wilcox County Courthouse

103 N. Broad St.

Abbeville, GA 31001

