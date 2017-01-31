Employee sets fire inside Macon's Kumho Tire plant

An employee at Macon's Kumho Tire on Kumho Parkway intentionally started a fire inside the plant on Saturday, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says a Bibb deputy met with Macon-Bibb's arson investigator Ben Gleaton and Gleaton told the deputy that the employee intentionally caused the fire.

The report also says the employee is on video striking a lighter to ignite a flammable tire cleaner cyclohexane and then a 'rather large fire erupts.'

Investigators are working to determine the employee's motive and the employee has not been charged at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

