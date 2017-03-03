Employees tied up in Macon computer store robbery

Crime

Bibb deputies are looking for four men who robbed a computer store in north Macon Friday.

A news release says it happened at Simply Mac on Riverside Drive just before 9 p.m.

Employees told police four men came into the store wearing white masks. One of them ordered two employees to the back of the store at gunpoint and tied them up.

Several laptops and computers were stolen. The men then sped off in two white SUVs.

One employee was struck in the head, but was not injured.

There is not a detailed description of the men at this time.

Anyone with any other information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

