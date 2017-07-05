Enough is Enough: Central Georgians sound off on fireworks celebrations

It's a day of celebration that's typically capped off with a BANG, but many Central Georgians Wednesday morning are saying enough is enough.

It's been three years since the Georgia legislature legalized fireworks. After year one, they made amendments to include a curfew for blowing them off.

Most of the fireworks the day after this year's Fourth were from people on social media saying "knock it off!"

Many of them are pet owners with frightened fur babies or parents of young children who were not able to sleep because of the loud blasts.

We asked people on Facebook what they thought of Tuesday night's rocket's red glare and bombs bursting in air.

Not everyone had a problem with the noise.

One of the most notable social media posts was from former State Rep. Nikki Randall, D-Macon. She voted to legalize fireworks.

But on Facebook Tuesday night, she posted: I want to apologize to every dog and human who is as annoyed as I am with the fireworks. I voted to legalize them and for that I offer my sincere apology. #ididntknowitwouldbeadisaster #ifionlyhadanotherchanceidvoteno

