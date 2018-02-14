Epps won't seek re-election

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

A veteran mid-state lawmaker won't seek re-election to the Georgia General Assembly this year.

State Rep. James "Bubber" Epps, R-Dry Branch, gave 13WMAZ a six-word response to a question about his political future.

"I am not running for re-election," he said Wednesday.

Epps has held the District 144 House seat for five two-year terms, taking office January 12, 2009.

He was elected as a Democrat in the 2008 election. But he switched to the Republican Party after winning re-election in 2010. At the time of the switch, Epps said an elected official needs to belong to the majority party if he or she wants to get anything done.

Prior to becoming a state representative, Epps served on the Twiggs County Commission for eight years, four as a commissioner and four as chairman.

In the state House, Epps served as chairman of the Motor Vehicle Committee and as a member of the Appropriations, Insurance, Natural Resources and Environment, Small Business Development and Transportation committees.

District 144 covers all of Bleckley, Twiggs, and Wilkinson counties and parts of Bibb, Houston, Jones and Laurens counties.

