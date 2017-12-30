Escaped Lamar County inmate captured in South Carolina

Christopher Nicholas Carroll has be captured. This photo was posted of him on the Lamar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

An escaped inmate from Lamar County, Ga has been captured, according to a Lamar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

"North Augusta PD, in South Carolina, captured (Christopher Nicholas Carroll) after a local business called them about a suspicious person walking around cars," the Facebook post states. "Mr. Carroll fled and fought with the officers however, they were able to apprehend him. He will be held at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office until an extradition hearing is set."

Carroll, a Lamar County inmate, escaped while serving jail time for three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.



Authorities say Carroll stole a Lamar County truck when he escaped, which has been found in Allendale County, according to a report by CBS affiliate WRDW-TV, Augusta. Allendale County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that they found a vehicle they believe he used to get away from Lamar County.









