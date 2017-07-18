WMAZ
Escaped Montgomery County Co. inmate captured

WMAZ 10:04 AM. EDT July 18, 2017

A Georgia inmate that escaped Sunday after walking away from his work detail was captured Monday evening.

According to a Georgia Department of Corrections tweet, Walter Eller walked away from his detail at a chicken house in Montgomery County at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday

Montgomery County Sheriff Doug Maybin said Eller was in prison for several burglaries, battery and entering vehicles.

