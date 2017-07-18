Escaped Montgomery County Co. inmate captured

A Georgia inmate that escaped Sunday after walking away from his work detail was captured Monday evening.
According to a Georgia Department of Corrections tweet, Walter Eller walked away from his detail at a chicken house in Montgomery County at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday
Montgomery County Sheriff Doug Maybin said Eller was in prison for several burglaries, battery and entering vehicles.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs