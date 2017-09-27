Event to close two downtown streets Sunday

For four hours this Sunday, part of College Street and Montpelier Avenue in Macon will belong to walkers, skaters, and bikers.



It's called Open Streets, a safe and free way to explore the community and exercise in the process. The 1.5-mile stretch of streets becomes a paved park from the Washington Memorial Library to A. L. Miller Village. College Street to Montpelier Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Along the route, there will be music and health and wellness events.

Biker Sonny Seneker says he’s looking forward to safer ride, even if it’s just for a day.

“It’s a little scary when cars come up from behind you, people texting not really paying attention, so it can be a little scary from time to time,” Seneker said.



Drivers can still use the major cross streets along College to get around Macon.

Bike Walk Macon announced the following activities during Open Streets:

Washington Memorial Library Hub

Bike Walk Macon – Open Streets Macon Bicycle Parade at 2:30 pm

Cherry Blossom Festival, Macon Georgia – cornhole tournament + Cherry Blossom mascot Petals Poodle

Happy Talk Communications (Gloria Stanley) – music, acting, poems, storytelling, and more

Invisible Fence® Brand of Georgia – dog bowl bean bag toss and fresh water for dogs

Larger Than Life Chiropractic – health activity + neurological assessments

Macon-Bibb County Health Department – hula hoop station

Situation Room – archery practice

Sparks Yoga + Hometown yoga – Open Streets Meets Yoga at 3 pm

Visit Macon – free Zagster bike rentals + Macon swag

Washington Memorial Library – STEAM activities + special OPEN hours at the library

We Love Kids Parties – field day activities, including sack race, egg race, and more

Tattnall Square Park Hub

Bike Tech Macon – bike repairs, obstacle course, balloon activity, and more

Centenary Community – chalk, bubbles, and jump rope

Ember Maypop Shop (Heidi Clinite) – Urban Printing @ Open Streets

Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival/ Conference – interactive fitness activities

Insure GA – health insurance screenings, giveaways, and more

Just Tap'd - Macon – yard games

Live Healthy Macon Bibb – health activities

Macon Tennis Association – tennis info, kids clinic, and more

Mount de Sales Academy and partners (St Josephs Catholic School, St Peter Claver, and Piedmont Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Complex) – fun activities, health screenings, face painting, and more

New City Church Macon (Crosby Missional Community Group) – chalk, free popsicles, music, and more

Pure Barre Macon – all levels brief exercise classes

The 567 Center for Renewal – art-making station, sidewalk chalk, and more

Mercer Village

YEA Macon Chamber of Commerce - YEA graduates will showcase and sell their products and services on the lawn in front of Francar's

A. L. Miller Village Hub

1st Choice Emergency & Safety Training – hands only CPR and training

Historic Macon Foundation – walking tours of Napier Heights

Macon Bibb County Recreation – giant connect four, dice, and sidewalk chalk

Mercer Public Art Coalition – arts and crafts activity for children

Middle Georgia Derby Demons – obstacle course with derby gear

OMBA - Ocmulgee Mountain Biking Association – ride a backwards bicycle

Peach Place – face painting and chalk art

Embracing Gifts from Nature Sheabyhand – info about all natural products and healthy eating

Sidewalk Talk Greater Macon – free listening activity

The Skateboarders of Middle Georgia – skateboarding game

© 2017 WMAZ-TV