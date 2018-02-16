Everyday Olympians: 75-year-old baller still has the knack

Olympians are known to train their whole lives for the games, dedicating thousands of days and sleepless nights to their passion. That's no different for our Everyday Olympians.

Nicole Butler met with one man who's put in nearly 70 years of work to rack up his stack of gold medals.

For Mike Perry, the court is a second home.

"I usually shoot about 300-400 a day, maybe 3 to 4 times a week," Perry says.

It all started 7 decades ago.

"I started playing when I was 5 years old. I just had the knack for shooting the basketball. I made 104 in a row at one time," Perry says.

To him, it's nothing.

"Just a flick of the wrist. At age 75, I still shoot better than 90% every day," he says.

He keeps his standards high.

"I shoot them in groups of 25, and if I don't make 23, I know that I have not had a good day," Perry says.

Saying it's hard to box out one memory from high school.

"Mike Perry missed the 1 and 1 free throw -- it went in and jumped out," he remembers.

It cost his team a trip to the state finals.

"I always think about the one I missed," Perry says.

But that one miss pushed him toward a big score.

"The night I broke the scoring record at Valdosta State. You play to win -- that's why they keep a scoreboard up there," he says.

And that competitive nature continues at the Golden Olympics.

"I've been able to win the gold pretty much every year, as a matter of fact, every year," Perry says.

Age is only a number for Perry, no matter what the younger crowd says!

"He shoots pretty well for an old feller. I'd whip their little fannies," he says.

Maybe not in dunks or rebounds, but with free throws, there's no competition!

"I mean, I like a good challenge, but that's just the one area that I sort of hold a niche in," Perry laughs.

So when will basketball bounce out of his life?

"As long as they wheel me up to the free throw line, I think I'll be able to shoot fairly well," he says.

Perry gave us a little piece of advice to stay active. He says objects that are in motion tend to stay in motion and those at rest tend to stay at rest.

So get out and get active, because you're only as old as you feel!

